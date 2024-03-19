17-year-old crashes into five cars, leaving trail of damage at dealership, troopers say

A crash at a Honda dealership led to a teenager’s arrest, Florida troopers say.

The 17-year-old faces DUI and other charges after he was accused of slamming into five cars parked at the Honda of Pensacola dealership, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was driving at about 7:30 a.m. March 17 when he lost control of his red Mazda on a curve, troopers said in a news release. The car hit a curb, then a sign post before veering toward the dealership and hitting multiple light poles, according to troopers.

Photos show the Mazda left a trail of damage in the parking lot, where it struck five new vehicles, troopers said.

The teen ran away after the crash but was arrested a short time later, according to troopers. He was taken to a hospital and booked into juvenile detention on multiple charges, including:

Careless driving

DUI

Driving without a license

Leaving the scene of a traffic crash

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Tire on Enterprise rental was faulty before crash that killed 20-year-old, lawsuit says

Man dies in adventure park crash as UTV soars 80 feet off cliff, KY officials say

Fatal boat crash launched woman into trees and threw man into water, Florida cops say