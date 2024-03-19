17-year-old charged with DUI after crashing Mazda into Pensacola Honda dealership

A 17-year-old was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol Sunday after crashing his SUV into the parking lot of the Honda of Pensacola dealership.

The teen was driving northbound on W Street in a Mazda when he lost control of the vehicle during a turn, hitting the curb and continuing into a sign post, an FHP news release says.

"The Mazda continued traveling north into the property of the Honda dealership located (at) 6675 Pensacola Blvd., striking multiple light poles," the release says. "The Mazda finally stopped in the Honda parking lot after striking five new parked vehicles."

After the crash, the teen allegedly fled the scene and was later found by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies in a nearby neighborhood. He was then transported to Baptist Hospital as a precaution.

He was later booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with careless driving, DUI, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Honda dealership crash leads to teen's DUI arrest