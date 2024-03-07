17-year-old charged for deadly shooting at west Charlotte gas station

A teenager has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting in west Charlotte last month.

On Feb. 15, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer found 24-year-old Jaziyah Joseph Haigbea-Boone shot on Wilkinson Boulevard near Midland Avenue. He died at the scene, according to police.

Channel 9 saw several CMPD units and an ambulance in the parking lot of a Kangaroo Express gas station.

The shooting was one of three homicides being investigated by CMPD within a 12-hour period.

Police said they identified the suspect as a 17-year-old. He turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with murder.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke to Haigbea-Boone’s cousin on Thursday. It was an emotional conversation as Goetz told her an arrest had been made in the case.

“I just want the gun violence, the shooting, to stop,” Versa Henderson said. “What are y’all doing? What are y’all doing? Y’all out here, for what?”

The teen is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“My baby almost 25 years old got murdered for what? For what?” Henderson asked. “A 17-year-old. I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

Henderson said she last saw her cousin on Valentine’s Day, just hours before he was shot and killed.

“He was so happy,” she said. “And this was Valentine’s Day, because he wanted to do something special for his girl.”

Henderson said she told him she loved him and would see him later. She said she wishes she could talk to her cousin one more time.

Police never said what led up to the shooting, but said their investigation is still active.

“I tell him I am so sorry. I tell him all the time ‘I am so sorry this happened to you,’” Henderson said. “He just talked to me, I was the last person he saw, his cousin.“

