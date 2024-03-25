17-year-old boy shot to death in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to E. 37th St. near Church Ave. in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m., according to cops.

When they arrived, they discovered Bryan Henriquez suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Henriquez lived in Flatbush just under a mile and a half away from where he was killed, police said.

The shooting came about 20 minutes after an 18-year-old woman and a man in his twenties were shot in the head in East Harlem.

Both victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where the young woman died and the man was clinging to life late Sunday.

There were no immediate arrests in either shooting.