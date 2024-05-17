17-year-old boy reported missing in Hillsborough County last seen in St. Petersburg

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old.

Deputies said Tyler Hacker was reported missing on Thursday morning. They said he left his home in a black Chevrolet Colorado with Florida tag 67DHUH. The vehicle was last seen in St. Petersburg.

Tyler is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

“Our top priority is the safe return of this teenager to his family,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Every detail matters, and your help could be crucial in bringing Tyler home safely. Please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately if you have any information.”

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

