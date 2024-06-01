17-year-old boy most likely drowned while swimming in Potomac River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) said a 17-year-old boy may have drowned while swimming in the Potomac River Friday.

NRP officers responded to a report at around 2:30 p.m. of a swimmer who went missing in the Potomac River in the Four Locks area. The teenager and an 18-year-old boy were trying to swim across the river from West Virginia to Maryland when they began to struggle.

A nearby boater was able to help the 18-year-old boy but the 17-year-old boy went under the water and did not come back up.

NRP divers found his body around 5 p.m. and it was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Washington County Fire and EMS, Maryland State Police, National Park Service, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, Multiple West Virginia Fire & Rescue Units and the Carroll County Dive Team helped to search for the teenager.

