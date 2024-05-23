17-year-old boy arrested for 2023 Woodbridge murder, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in connection to a murder that happened in Woodbridge in July 2023.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said the incident happened in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane just after 1 a.m. on July 18, 2023.

Teen shot, killed in Prince William County

Investigators said a group of men met in the area for a marijuana sale when rounds were fired, fatally striking 18-year-old Jayson Lewis of Stafford, Va.

At the time, police quickly identified a 16-year-old boy as a suspect, who was arrested on July 21, 2023.

A second suspect – a 17-year-old boy from Stafford – was identified and arrested on May 22. He was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges.

