17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth festival, police say

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting that killed two women and injured 14 others at a Juneteenth festival on Saturday, the Round Rock Police Department announced Thursday.

Ricky Thompson III was arrested 7:30 a.m. in Pflugerville. He faces one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"We know Ricky Thompson was not the only shooter at this event. We are still looking for other suspects," Police Chief Allen Banks said at a press conference Thursday morning.

Banks said there were "more charges to come" for both Thompson and other shooters.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, of Manor, and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville, died after an argument between two groups attending the event escalated into a shooting about 10:50 p.m., police have said. They said Vicknair and Duke had been attending the celebration and were not associated with the altercation that preceded the shooting. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Duke was an administrator at IDEA Public Schools at its Rundberg campus in North Austin, her family said. She was planning to help her pregnant daughter move to London in late June.

Vicknair was a construction lawyer with the Chapman Firm in Austin.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth festival