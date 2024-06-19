17-year-old arrested in 2022 shooting death of Newport News teen

The Newport News Police Department Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the 2022 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the teen boy was arrested on second-degree murder charges and weapons offenses for the Oct. 14, 2022 shooting, according to a release.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Walden Pond Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police didn’t release the name of the shooter or the victim due to their ages.

Katrina Dix, 757-222-5155, katrina.dix@virginiamedia.com