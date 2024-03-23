17-year-old accused of attempted murder after Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One teenager was arrested and accused of attempted murder Friday afternoon after a shooting happened in Southeast Portland in which no one was injured, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded around 2:46 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southeast Cooper Street and Southeast 57th Avenue. Using information about the suspect and the direction he was reportedly heading, “officers flooded the area looking for him.”

Police eventually located the suspect near Southeast 50th Avenue and Southeast Raymond Street. The 17-year-old was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility and faces three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

