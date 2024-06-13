17-year-old, 5 juveniles charged after teen drowns in retention pond, Columbus police say

A 17-year-old and five juveniles ranging in age from 9 to 12 have been charged in connection with the drowning of a teen last month, the Columbus Police Department announced Thursday.

Police said they launched an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Zahmere Greene after his body was found May 29, floating in a retention pond near the dead end of Ormand Drive. The Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation revealed, however, that Greene drowned May 23 but the incident wasn’t reported for six days, police said.

The case has led an 11-year-old to be charged with involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another.

The 17-year-old, two 11-year-olds, a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old have also been charged with concealing the death of another.

The 11-year-old facing an involuntary manslaughter charge was being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center Thursday, Columbus police said. The 17-year-old was being held in the Muscogee County Jail, while the other juveniles were processed and released to their parents.

“The Columbus Police Department emphasizes the importance of parents encouraging their children to speak up immediately when they know something is wrong,” police said in a news release. “The principle of ‘see something, say something’ is vital in helping prevent tragedies and ensuring the safety of our community.”