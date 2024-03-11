$17.5 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Odessa. See lottery winning numbers

A lottery ticket sold in West Texas has won big.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Lotto Texas winning ticket was sold at Heifer's N Convenience Store off Dixie Boulevard in Odessa on Saturday, March 9. The winning numbers were 17-23-26-32-38-45.

The lucky ticket holder opted for the cash value option, which will result in less than the advertised amount, KHOU reports.

Other jackpots like Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow into the hundreds of millions. As of Monday morning, the Powerball was estimated at $532 million, and the Mega Millions up to $735 million.

Where is Odessa, Texas?

How do I claim my prize?

Past Texas winners

Here is a list of the past 10 winners, as reported by the Texas Lottery Commission:

Date City Amount Game 12/10/2023 Houston $150,000 Powerball 12/04/2023 Austin $20,000 $100000 Diamond Riches 12/04/2023 Dallas $30,000 20X 11/29/2023 Austin $100,000 777 Multiplier 11/27/2023 San Antonio $25,000 Million Maker 11/12/2023 San Antonio $50,000 Powerball 11/11/2023 Houston $30,000 Mega Millions 11/10/2023 Houston $10,400 Daily 4 11/03/2023 Houston $100,000 Powerball 10/28/2023 Fort Worth $25,000 $250,000 50X Cashword

