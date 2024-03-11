$17.5 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Odessa. See lottery winning numbers
A lottery ticket sold in West Texas has won big.
According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Lotto Texas winning ticket was sold at Heifer's N Convenience Store off Dixie Boulevard in Odessa on Saturday, March 9. The winning numbers were 17-23-26-32-38-45.
A $17.5 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Odessa!#Texas #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/h0hMNHP5lH
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) March 10, 2024
The lucky ticket holder opted for the cash value option, which will result in less than the advertised amount, KHOU reports.
Other jackpots like Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow into the hundreds of millions. As of Monday morning, the Powerball was estimated at $532 million, and the Mega Millions up to $735 million.
Winning numbers: Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for March 9, 2024
Where is Odessa, Texas?
How do I claim my prize?
Click here for information about how and where to claim a winning ticket.
Past Texas winners
Here is a list of the past 10 winners, as reported by the Texas Lottery Commission:
Date
City
Amount
Game
12/10/2023
Houston
$150,000
Powerball
12/04/2023
Austin
$20,000
$100000 Diamond Riches
12/04/2023
Dallas
$30,000
20X
11/29/2023
Austin
$100,000
777 Multiplier
11/27/2023
San Antonio
$25,000
Million Maker
11/12/2023
San Antonio
$50,000
Powerball
11/11/2023
Houston
$30,000
Mega Millions
11/10/2023
Houston
$10,400
Daily 4
11/03/2023
Houston
$100,000
Powerball
10/28/2023
Fort Worth
$25,000
$250,000 50X Cashword
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lotto Texas ticket sold in Odessa wins $17.5 million jackpot