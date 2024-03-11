$17.5 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Odessa. See lottery winning numbers

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

A lottery ticket sold in West Texas has won big.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Lotto Texas winning ticket was sold at Heifer's N Convenience Store off Dixie Boulevard in Odessa on Saturday, March 9. The winning numbers were 17-23-26-32-38-45.

The lucky ticket holder opted for the cash value option, which will result in less than the advertised amount, KHOU reports.

Other jackpots like Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow into the hundreds of millions. As of Monday morning, the Powerball was estimated at $532 million, and the Mega Millions up to $735 million.

Winning numbers: Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for March 9, 2024

Where is Odessa, Texas?

How do I claim my prize?

Click here for information about how and where to claim a winning ticket.

Past Texas winners

Here is a list of the past 10 winners, as reported by the Texas Lottery Commission:

Date

City

Amount

Game

12/10/2023

Houston

$150,000

Powerball

12/04/2023

Austin

$20,000

$100000 Diamond Riches

12/04/2023

Dallas

$30,000

20X

11/29/2023

Austin

$100,000

777 Multiplier

11/27/2023

San Antonio

$25,000

Million Maker

11/12/2023

San Antonio

$50,000

Powerball

11/11/2023

Houston

$30,000

Mega Millions

11/10/2023

Houston

$10,400

Daily 4

11/03/2023

Houston

$100,000

Powerball

10/28/2023

Fort Worth

$25,000

$250,000 50X Cashword

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lotto Texas ticket sold in Odessa wins $17.5 million jackpot