$17.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Odessa

Mar. 11—AUSTIN — A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $17.5 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on March 9 was purchased at Heifer's N Convenience Store, located at 6301 N. Dixie Blvd., in Odessa. The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (17-23-26-32-38-45). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $10,081,454.18 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"It was an exciting Saturday night for a Lotto Texas player who purchased a ticket in Odessa and became the game's first jackpot winner of 2024," Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a news release. "We are looking forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of this prize. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 62,886 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,189 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, March 11, stands at an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.