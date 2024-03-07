Up to $17,000 a month in Sacramento County? See new California state jobs postings

California is looking for workers to fill multiple high-paying positions across a variety of agencies stationed in Sacramento County — from engineering to health care services.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest-paid positions in Sacramento County, available on the CalCareers website, posted between Feb. 29 and March 7:





Principal engineer water resources | Permanent full-time

Department: California Department of Water Resources

Salary: $14,527 to $16,501 per month





The principal engineer oversees the department’s structural engineering branch including its program, projects and employees.

A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers states.

The application period closes on March 18.

Assistant bureau chief (non sworn) | Permanent full-time

Department : California Department of Justice

Salary: $11,911 to $14,208 per month





The assistant bureau chief oversees the department’s Bureau of Firearms eligibility branch. A few key roles include creating policy recommendations and championing legislative solutions.

The application period closes on March 15.

Deputy chief counsel | Non-tenured full-time (hybrid)

Department : California Department of Health Care Services

Salary: $11,435 to $17,801 per month





The deputy chief counsel supports the department’s mission of making affordable and quality health care accessible to California.

A hybrid work schedule is available, according to Calcareers.

The application period closes on March 22.

Nursing consultant | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : California Department of State Hospitals

Salary: $10,912 to $13,663 per month





The nursing consultant oversees pre-admission processes and leads the implementation of medical and mental health care policies.

A hybrid schedule is available, according to Calcareers.

The application period closes on March 14.

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Department : California Department of Transportation

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month





The senior transportation engineer is the point person at Caltrans for various employees within the engineering and technical sectors.

The application period closes on March 20.

