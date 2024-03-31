16th Annual Transgender Day of Visibility kicked off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization brought together the community in Luzerne County to gain support for the trans and non-binary community.

It was a night to celebrate the 16th annual Transgender Day of Visibility on Public Square.

NEPA stands up and other organizations joined together to get their message across through art, music, and storytelling.

NEPA Stands Up organization led a call to action on Wilkes-Barre Public Square for a community in search of greater support.

“It’s really hard being a part of the LGBTQ community and we want people to feel like they are accepted and they are seen for all parts of them,” said Alec Walker- Serrano a member of the NEPA Stands Up committee.

A peaceful rally began the event to uplift and celebrate the transgender and non-binary community during the 16th annual Transgender Day of Visibility.

“I think the trans community is under attack in this country and we have to show our kids our relatives, our neighbors that we support them no matter who they are, how they identify, and who they love,” says Kristina Culver a member of Action Together NEPA.

Music performances and visual arts from local community transgender and non-binary members helped spread awareness.

“I remember feeling so alone when I was young and questioning and I didn’t know where to turn and so it feels really good that people know there is somewhere to turn that they have a community surrounding them that cares,” explained Walker-serrano.

A series of bills known as the “Safe and Equal Schools Initiative,” was unveiled by Pennsylvania lawmakers in February.



The bills would ensure equity, affirmation, and inclusion for LGBTQIA+ students in Pennsylvania schools.

But some believe change needs to start taking place right in their own homes

“Starting with their loved ones. if they know anyone that identifies with the community just talking with them understanding their perspective and what they’ve gone through,” added Maura Chappell a performer from Wilkes-Barre.

To find out more about the NEPA Standups Up organization and its initiative toward raising awareness and support for the transgender and non-binary community head to their Facebook page.

