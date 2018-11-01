16 Warm Gifts For People Who Are Always Cold

There’s no denying it: Temperatures are dropping and winter is coming, which means puffer coats, mittens and scarves are becoming day-to-day accessories. If you’re a winter lover, then you’re probably in your element this time of year, but not everyone can warm up to winter’s chill. (And we’re not talking personality-wise!)

We all have a mom, friend or coworker who is always cold, and for those folks this time of year can be anything but chill. Whether they stockpile portable hand warmers or always keep a backup sweater in their desk, this list is full of gift ideas meant to warm up your friends who are always cold.

Keep your frigid friends toasty with these 16 warm gift ideas below:

A splurge-worthy towel warmer.

(Amazon) More

The only thing worse than being cold all the time is being extra cold after getting out of a warm shower. This sleek towel warmer from Brookstone ensures that your giftee stays nice and cozy the moment they step out of the tub. Bonus: It can take the chill out of oversized towels and bathrobes, too.

A cold-weather proof pair of leggings.

(Athleta) More

These cold weather tights from Athleta provide extra warmth without extra bulk. Reviewers are obsessed with wearing them for travel, mainly because of their comfort and versatility. They feature a rear zip pocket that is perfect for keys, credit cards or loose change.

A scrub that does more than scrub away dead skin.