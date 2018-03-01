16 Tweets That Will Make All Introverts Say 'Me'

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.
People who cancel our plans before I get up the courage to cancel them myself are my kind of people.— Danielle and Farrah (@effinghandbook) February 20, 2018
Ever pretended to be on a phone call to avoid actual interaction? No? Just me? pic.twitter.com/24fZfwFkdG— Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) February 22, 2018
As an introvert, most of the conversations I’ve ever had are imaginary.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) February 3, 2018
Just what the doctor ordered! #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/LEmgsRMC3y— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) February 17, 2018
I have to wait until the coast is clear.— Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) February 26, 2018
My book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World, is out now: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#comics #introvert pic.twitter.com/urypk0RgU2
I just stepped out a door, forgot there was a mirror and not realising it was my own reflection refused to make eye contact with myself #introvertproblems— Michael Adams (@_Michael_Adams) February 27, 2018
Just invited my brother and sister-in-law over for pizza and this was the reply. #Introverts pic.twitter.com/RduJxrnCDK— Drew Dyck (@drewdyck) February 24, 2018
I had to people today. So. Much. Small. Talk.— Michelle Keener (@MKeenerWrites) February 25, 2018
If anyone needs me I will be sitting in silence with a book until my brain resets.#introvertproblems
I want to go in Starbucks but I saw someone I know and I don’t want to indulge in an awkward conversation with them. #introvertproblems— Jillian Kuhlmann (@jtotheill) February 27, 2018
I'm so witty in the conversations i have with myself. Just never translates over into real life. #introvertproblems— discolemonade. (@thatjunkiechick) February 19, 2018
When you walk into @dunkindonuts and the guy says, "hey, don't you usually drive thru?"— Drew Pearce (@DrewPearce) February 18, 2018
And all you can think is "time to find a new coffee stop." #IntrovertProblems
I want tea, but there's a Person in my house and I'm wearing holey sweatpants. #introvertproblems #strugglebus #tea— Amber Ballew (@AuthorBrain) February 18, 2018
Omg someone just knocked on a door on TV and I thought it was my apartment door and I nearly had a heart attack. #introvertproblems— Melissa Marchionna (@im_melissa) February 17, 2018
One evening 2 introverts met at a bar. Nobody started a conversation. Both had a lovely evening. #introvertlife #introvert #introvertgoals #introvertproblems— Melvin Mathew (@melvinmsm) February 16, 2018
I used to hate people who use meeting rooms as their personal office but I've seen the light. It's an introverts dream! No one can find me! I dont have to talk to anyone! I've escaped the open office hellscape! #introvertproblems— Lucy (@stolemymuffin) February 16, 2018
That moment you really need a haircut, but really don't want to do the smalltalk with a complete stranger #introvertproblems— Christian Liberman (@Corack252) February 15, 2018
