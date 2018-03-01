16 Tweets That Will Make All Introverts Say 'Me'

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

People who cancel our plans before I get up the courage to cancel them myself are my kind of people. — Danielle and Farrah (@effinghandbook) February 20, 2018

2.

Ever pretended to be on a phone call to avoid actual interaction? No? Just me? pic.twitter.com/24fZfwFkdG — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) February 22, 2018

3.

As an introvert, most of the conversations I’ve ever had are imaginary. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) February 3, 2018

4.

5.

I have to wait until the coast is clear.



My book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World, is out now: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#comics #introvert pic.twitter.com/urypk0RgU2 — Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) February 26, 2018

6.

I just stepped out a door, forgot there was a mirror and not realising it was my own reflection refused to make eye contact with myself #introvertproblems — Michael Adams (@_Michael_Adams) February 27, 2018

7.

Just invited my brother and sister-in-law over for pizza and this was the reply. #Introverts pic.twitter.com/RduJxrnCDK — Drew Dyck (@drewdyck) February 24, 2018

8.

I had to people today. So. Much. Small. Talk.



If anyone needs me I will be sitting in silence with a book until my brain resets.#introvertproblems — Michelle Keener (@MKeenerWrites) February 25, 2018

9.

I want to go in Starbucks but I saw someone I know and I don’t want to indulge in an awkward conversation with them. #introvertproblems — Jillian Kuhlmann (@jtotheill) February 27, 2018

10.

I'm so witty in the conversations i have with myself. Just never translates over into real life. #introvertproblems — discolemonade. (@thatjunkiechick) February 19, 2018

11.

When you walk into @dunkindonuts and the guy says, "hey, don't you usually drive thru?"

And all you can think is "time to find a new coffee stop." #IntrovertProblems — Drew Pearce (@DrewPearce) February 18, 2018

12.

I want tea, but there's a Person in my house and I'm wearing holey sweatpants. #introvertproblems #strugglebus #tea — Amber Ballew (@AuthorBrain) February 18, 2018

13.

Omg someone just knocked on a door on TV and I thought it was my apartment door and I nearly had a heart attack. #introvertproblems — Melissa Marchionna (@im_melissa) February 17, 2018

14.

One evening 2 introverts met at a bar. Nobody started a conversation. Both had a lovely evening. #introvertlife #introvert #introvertgoals #introvertproblems — Melvin Mathew (@melvinmsm) February 16, 2018

15.

I used to hate people who use meeting rooms as their personal office but I've seen the light. It's an introverts dream! No one can find me! I dont have to talk to anyone! I've escaped the open office hellscape! #introvertproblems — Lucy (@stolemymuffin) February 16, 2018

16.

That moment you really need a haircut, but really don't want to do the smalltalk with a complete stranger #introvertproblems — Christian Liberman (@Corack252) February 15, 2018

