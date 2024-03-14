16 SWAT officers injured by explosion at training center, California sheriff says

An explosion at a police training facility during an exercise sent 16 SWAT officers to hospitals, California sheriff’s officials reported.

The blast took place Wednesday, March 13, at the FBI Special Agent Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility in Irvine, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

An explosion occurred during a joint exercise with the department’s bomb squad, officials said.

Ambulances took 15 SWAT officers to hospitals and one drove himself to a hospital, officials said.

One officer suffered leg injuries requiring surgery, and two others had superficial leg and back injuries, officials said. The other 13 reported dizziness and ringing in their ears.

Authorities told KTLA some kind of canister exploded during the exercise.

“The device was part of the training. As far as what they were doing when it happened, that I don’t know,” Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told KCAL.

The explosion took place around 1 p.m., the station reported.

The blast remains under investigation by the FBI and sheriff’s office, officials said.

Irvine is about a 40-mile drive southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

