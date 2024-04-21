16 shot, 2 killed at Orange Mound Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say 16 people were shot during a block party at Orange Mound Park Saturday evening.

Memphis Police responded to the park on Carnes Avenue near Mound Street at 7:19 p.m.

Police say officers found five victims on the scene. Two were pronounced dead, while three others reportedly went to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

According to police, 11 other victims arrived at local hospitals by private vehicles.

Downtown shooting injures two juveniles, one in critical condition

Interim Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said between 200-300 people were attending a block party at the park. Davis, who was joined by Memphis Mayor Paul Young, said the party was happening without a permit.

Davis says police are working to find the suspects involved. She says police know of at least two suspects who opened fire during the block party.

She asked that anyone with video of the shooting send the video to Memphis Police. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.