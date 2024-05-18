16 popular NC lottery games to end. Last chance for Carolina Panthers, Hamilton tickets

Sixteen popular North Carolina scratch-off games are days from ending, including the $5 Carolina Panthers’ and $10 Hamilton tickets, lottery officials said Friday.

The games end on May 31, and all prizes must be claimed by Aug. 29, officials said. Also on the chopping block:

$20 ticket: The Perfect Gift.

$10 ticket: Double Diamond Cashword.

$5 tickets: Ice, Super Loteria and Holiday Gold.

$3 tickets: Loteria (No. 862) and Nutcracker Cash

$2 tickets: 10X The Cash (No. 870), $100 In A Flash, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner and Peppermint Red/Winter Green.

$1 tickets: 5X The Cash (No. 869), Triple Cash and Stocking Stuffer.

Claims between $600 and $99,999 must be made at any of six regional claim centers. Winners of $100,000 or more must visit lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Mail-in claims must be received by the end of the August.

