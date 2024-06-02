16-year-old shot in the face in northwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say
A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after Atlanta police say he was shot in the face.
On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a home on Oldknow Drive regarding a person shot.
When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound to the face.
Authorities said the teen was stable and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Atlanta investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting. There is no word on a suspect or if any arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
