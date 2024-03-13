16-year-old shoots BB gun at family walking home from dinner in Florida, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old from Texas was arrested after he shot at a family walking home from dinner in Florida, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Adagio Condos in Santa Rosa Beach on Saturday evening after someone reportedly fired about 20 rounds from a BB gun from a dark-colored car at a family.

The sheriff’s office said a 10-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were hit by the BBs.

Investigators said they found they found a black Audi matching the description with a Texas tag about two miles from the shooting location. They said they saw a Glock-19 BB gun lying on the rear passenger floorboard.

‘I just want my baby back’: Family of 3-year-old shot killed in Lakeland shootout wants justice

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old from Texas was identified as the suspect and deputies used Snapchat to locate the teen nearby.

According to deputies, the 16-year-old admitted that he shot the BB gun at people walking on the sidewalk. He was charged with aggravated battery, shooting deadly missiles from a vehicle, and child abuse. The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be forthcoming.

“This is not the first such instance of this happening during Spring Break in Walton County,” the sheriff’s office said. “BBs can cause serious harm to those on the receiving end. This type of behavior is not a game. Not only is it dangerous for those being shot at, but a weapon of this kind can be mistaken for a real gun putting others in fear for their lives. Anyone shooting one of these runs the risk of being shot at in return – possibly with a real weapon.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.