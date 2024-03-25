16-year-old missing from Horn Lake, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl has been missing out of Horn Lake, Mississippi since Tuesday, officials say.

The Horn Lake Police Department says Jadaeya Dear has been missing since she ran away from her home around 11 p.m.

Police say she is often in Southaven, Mississippi.

Suspect arrested in shooting death of football coach

If you have any information regarding Jadaeya’s whereabouts, contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.