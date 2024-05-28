16-year-old Milwaukee girl missing with her baby since Monday, police say

Kamila Stewart has been missing since Monday in the early afternoon hours, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. She was last seen on the 6500 block of West Florist Avenue.

A 16-year-old girl and her baby have been missing since Monday afternoon and Milwaukee police are seeking information on their whereabouts.

The mother, Kamila Stewart, and her son, Kyree Stewart, were last seen on the 6500 block of West Florist Avenue on Monday in the early afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. They are likely traveling on foot.

Police described Kamila as a 16-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall; 125 pounds and a slim build; has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and T-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes and in black crocs.

Kyree was described as about 8 months old and wearing a blue snowsuit.

The two are described as critically missing. That term is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Police are asking anyone with information on the two to call the fourth district office at 414-935-7242 to share.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A teenage Milwaukee mother and her baby are 'critically missing,' police say