16-year-old killed, three critically injured when stolen car crashes in southern Illinois

One teenager was killed and three others critically injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle, law enforcement authorities in southern Illinois said.

The crash occurred on Cochran Road just south of Marion at 6:38 a.m. Monday, according to the Williamson County Sheriffs office through a release. The driver, 1 6-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene, after the east-bound vehicle left the road and hit a tree, the release stated.

Three others were transported in critical condition to area hospitals. Their ages are 13, 16 and 17. Their names have not been released.

The vehicle in which they were riding was a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen from a residence in Johnston City, which is about seven miles north of Marion off Interstate 57. It’s not clear if any of the juveniles were involved in the alleged theft.

KFVS Channel 12 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri reported that the deceased 16-year-old was a student at Johnston City High School.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about a tragic accident that has resulted in a significant loss in our schools and in our community,” Johnston City School District Superintendent Kathy Clark stated in a letter that was sent to parents in the district.

Grief counselors were available at the school for students and staff, the WSIL-TV reported.