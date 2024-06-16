16-year-old hiker rescued after boulder falls, crushes femur in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old hiker was rescued from Spanish Fork Canyon after a boulder fell on his leg on Friday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the teenager was at “Red Ledges in Diamond Fork, Spanish Fork Canyon” when a large boulder fell and broke his femur.

A 16-year-old hiker was rescued from a Utah canyon after a large boulder fell and broke his femur on June 14, 2024. Officials said the rescue took more than three hours. (Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Rescuers responded around 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening and officials said the rescue took more than three hours.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and Spanish Fork Fire and EMS all responded to the scene, according to a social media post from UCSO.

An ambulance transported the teenager to the Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. Officials said the teenager was scheduled for surgery after the rescue.

Hiking safety tips

The Utah State Parks (through the Utah Department of Natural Resources) have offered some general tips on staying safe while recreating in Utah.

The first tip from Utah State Parks is to tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning from your outdoor adventure. Officials also encourage you to bring a friend with you and to not go out alone.

The DNR has also said you should pack an emergency kit when heading out to recreate.

“It’s worth investing in a kit that at least has the basics for dealing with a minor injury,” the DNR said. “Familiarize yourself with what’s inside the kit beforehand and add anything you think you might need.”

Utah State Parks said to check the current conditions wherever you may be visiting, as well as any fire restrictions that may be in place.

The DNR has also said you should bring a device — such as a cell phone or radio — to help you communicate in the event of an emergency.

