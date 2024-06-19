16-year-old GA girl shot to death by 14-year-old boy, GBI says. He’s still on the run
A 16-year-old girl was shot to death by a 14-year-old boy in Sylvester, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Ke’aisa Young was visiting friends on June 15 when she was shot to death.
The GBI is currently searching for a 14-year-old boy, identified as Kortezz Thomas.
Thomas is from Sylvester.
“Ke’Aisa, I’m so sorry I couldn’t stop that bullet baby,” her aunt, Jah Jefferson, wrote on Facebook. “You had so many dreams, so many goals to reach stepping into year 17 this upcoming November. I couldn’t wait to see you cross that stage next year.”
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501.