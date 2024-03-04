16-year-old drowns while fishing on family camping trip, Georgia officials say

A family camping trip took a tragic turn at a Georgia state park, officials said.

Authorities were called around 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, about a possible drowning at James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park in Summerville, according to Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader.

Park officials, firefighters and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources also responded, Schrader said in a news release.

A 16-year-old boy was visiting with his family when he decided to go fishing, according to investigators. The sprawling 561-acre park is nestled near the Chattahoochee National Forest in northwest Georgia and offers a variety of activities including camping, boating, birding and hiking.

Investigators believe the teen suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water near a steep bank.

A passing family spotted him in the water while walking a trail nearby, Schrader said. He had already been underwater for too long and later died.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

“Please be in prayer for this family as their planned weekend turned tragic,” Schrader said.

Summerville is about 90 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

