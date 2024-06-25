16-year-old drowns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Oconaluftee River

The Oconaluftee River flows behind the Mountain Farm Museum in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in this file photo. A 16-year-old drowned in the river June 24, 2024.

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Oconaluftee River in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on June 24, according to park spokesperson Emily Davis.

In a news statement, Davis said that at about 5 p.m., park rangers and Cherokee Search and Rescue responded to a report that a teenager didn’t resurface after he lost his footing in the Oconaluftee River behind the Mountain Farm Museum in Cherokee.

Responders trained in swiftwater rescue recovered the boy's body around 6:30 p.m. She said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Cherokee Police Department, Smokies Life employees and National Park Service staff and volunteers responded to and helped with the incident. She said no other details about the incident were yet available.

The Citizen Times asked if swimming or wading are prohibited at this location on the river, which is easily accessible along a trail at the Cherokee Visitor Center just inside the park's boundaries.

This is not the first drowning in the popular river. In February 2022, a 34-year-old woman from Ohio drowned in the Oconaluftee River while kayaking. Witness accounts said she went over swift rapids before being pinned between a fallen tree and the riverbank.

In June 2020, a 32-year-old man drowned in the Oconaluftee after he "heroically jumped into the river to save a juvenile family member in distress," according to a park statement.

Davis said that water recreation is not recommended in the national park "due to numerous hazards and dangers."

The Great Smokies, which sprawls across a half-million acres of rugged, forested terrain in Western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, is the most-visited national park, with some 13.3 million visitors in 2023. There are about 100 search and rescue operations in the park each year.

When recreating in the outdoors, Davis said to always use caution around any swift moving water. There are no lifeguards in the park and help can often be hours away.

It is important to understand water safety in and around the tempting water of the Smokies.

Use extreme caution when walking along riverbanks.

Do not dive or jump into the water.

Stay on the trail if you don’t feel confident in the water or don’t know how to swim.

