16-year-old dead in Union County crash

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager died Saturday evening after a crash in Union County where the vehicle became submerged in a creek.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 16-year-old Blake Gorton of Woodstock, Ohio was driving a Chevrolet Silverado just before 11 p.m. on US Roue 36 near Connor Road. The vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway, eventually hitting a guardrail and overturning down an embankment.

The Silverado ended up submerged in Treacle Creek. Authorities arrived to the scene where Gorton was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The OSHP is continuing to investigate.

