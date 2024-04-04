16-year-old dead in Mansfield as police investigate shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting death of a teenager in Mansfield.

Officers responded to a call at 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday that a shooting had occurred on the unit block of East Chestnut Street. Upon arrival, Mansfield Police found a 16-year-old victim inside the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later after being transported to Ohio Health Mansfield by the Mansfield Fire Department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

Major Crimes detectives are working to find out what caused the shooting and identify suspects.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Ronnie Swisher at 419-755-9432.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.