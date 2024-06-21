16-year-old dead in Glendale shooting; 2 people in custody

Two people are in custody on murder and robbery charges after the death of a 16-year-old boy, Glendale police said Thursday.

The boy was shot and killed near 67th and Peoria avenues on Wednesday night, police said. His identity was being withheld until his family was notified of his death, police said.

Joshua Rodas, 19, and a boy, 15, were booked on first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, said Glendale police spokesperson Sgt. Wade Kamman on Thursday evening.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested in death of 16-year-old in Glendale