16-Year-Old Daughter of Billionaire Slack Cofounder Reported Missing After 'Running Away’

Mint Butterfield was last seen on Sunday, April 21 in Bolinas, California according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office

Marin County Sheriff's Office Mint Butterfield

The 16-year-old daughter of the billionaire cofounder of Slack has been reported missing after 'running away.’

The Marin County Sheriff's Office notified the public about the disappearance of Mint Butterfield on Nextdoor and stated that she had been reported missing on Monday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Police added that Butterfield was last seen on Sunday, April 21 at approximately 10 p.m. in Bolinas, California.

She is the daughter of Slack cofounder and former CEO Stewart Butterfield according to NBC Bay Area, The San Francisco Standard and the San Francisco Chronicle. He is currently estimated to have a personal wealth of $1,6 billion, according to Forbes.

Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Stewart Butterfield, cofounder of Slack

Related: Did a Deathbed Confession Lead to Discovery of Remains of Mom and Daughter Who Vanished 24 Years Ago?

Authorities shared a photo of the teen and noted that Mint is 5’0 tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has “brown/reddish curly hair” and pierced eyebrows. They added that Mint had last been seen wearing a “black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots” and may have had a “gray suitcase.”

“It is believed Mint headed to the San Francisco area after running away,” Marin County Sheriff Deputy K. Walther shared in the post.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the case. However, Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn told the San Francisco Chronicle that the sheriff’s office was “working with SFPD detectives to try and locate” the teen.

Related: Recent College Grad, 23, Dead After Falling 50 Feet from California Cliff: 'Rest Easy'

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty The seaside community of Bolinas, California

Officials told the San Francisco Standard that the teen has a history of substance abuse and has been previously seen in the Tenderloin area — which is located about 30 miles from where she was last seen in Bolinas.



On April 23, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Mint had been believed to be “in or around the Tenderloin neighborhood here in San Francisco.” He asked that anyone who may have seen the teen to contact police.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mint’s mother, Caterina Fake, who lives in San Francisco reported her daughter’s disappearance on April 22, according to The San Francisco Standard and San Francisco Chronicle. She and Butterfield previously co-founded Flickr in 2004 and sold it to Yahoo in 2005, and they divorced in 2008, per The San Francisco Standard.

As for Butterfield, after co-founding Slack, the company was eventually sold to Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion. He left the company in 2022, per the Standard.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.