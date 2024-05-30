16-year-old critical after shooting in the city’s South Deering neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Deering neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk around 7:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when he was approached by two unknown males who pulled out guns and opened fire on him.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the armpit and was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead CPD toward an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this shooting, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

No other information is available at this time.

