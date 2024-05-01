16-year-old crashes into GA patrol car head-on after leading deputies on high-speed chase: Officials

A teen was arrested after allegedly leading Georgia deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m. Effingham County deputies said a 16-year-old stole a vehicle from a home on Zittrouer Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen led deputies on a high-speed chase before going through the roundabout at Highway 17 and Blue Jay Road.

The teen eventually crashed head-on into an Effingham County sergeant’s patrol car.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, then later released.

The teen was transported to the Youth Detention Center and is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement office, theft, fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.

The teen’s identity was not released.

