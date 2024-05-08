16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Virginia Beach

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another 16-year-old in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Bryce Lane near Level Green Park following a report of a shooting at about 3:49 p.m. Officers found the victim, a resident of Virginia Beach who has not been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested an unnamed Virginia Beach teenager, charging him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In a news release, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate pointed to the “abundance of unsecured firearms” in people’s homes and vehicles as a contributing factor in the shooting.

“A 16-year-old losing their life to another 16-year-old with a gun; we cannot accept this as the normal for our community, but unfortunately this is the reality,” Neudigate said. “I urge parents and guardians to actively check their children’s rooms and belongings for firearms, and if found, surrender them to the appropriate authorities. Please help us be proactive in saving lives.”

