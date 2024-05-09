16-year-old charged with attempted murder in case of driver hit by gunfire in Worcester

Worcester police at the crash scene on Paine Street late at night April 30.

WORCESTER — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with an incident where the driver of a sport utility vehicle slammed into a house April 30 on Paine Street, police say.

Police said previously that the male driver had been shot just before the crash. Police have not released the driver's identity nor provided an update on his status. Witnesses reported he had been shot in the head.

The suspect, who was not identified by police because he is a minor, is charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

Damage to the Paine Street home on the day after the crash.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. April 30 at 73 Paine St., off Harlow Street. The vehicle toppled a fence before crashing into a porch.

Lorrie Carlson, a resident of the house, told media the day after that she had been awakened by sounds of a "pop, pop" and "boom, boom."

