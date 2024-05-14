16-year-old charged as adult in Sanford’s Cabana Live shooting

A Daytona Beach teen accused of firing gunshots last month into a crowd during a brawl at a late-night party at Cabana Live in Sanford will be tried as an adult and faces life in prison.

Ten people were reported injured in the April 28 melee, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, before a security guard tackled and disarmed the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Christopher Bouie, according to an arrest affidavit. No one was killed.

Bouie, whose name the Orlando Sentinel is now publishing as he faces charges as an adult, is accused of five counts of attempted murder. The decision to charge Bouie as an adult was made late Monday, court filings show. Bouie is expected to appear in court 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video of the club shows the crowd scattering as a shooter, identified as Bouie, opened fire seconds after a fight broke out. It’s not clear what prompted the fight.

Authorities said the shooting took place at an event dubbed the “Nobody Leaves Sober Pool Party,” which the Sentinel previously reported was likely held without proper permits.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Cabana Live 85 times over the past year for reports ranging from fights to crowd overflows into the parking lot.

It wasn’t until after the most recent shooting that county officials — who failed to warn Cabana Live after the club previously promoted unpermitted events — threatened the Orlando-based company subleasing the venue to the club with eviction if it didn’t put an end to future events and correct other violations within 45 days.

“I think that having a permitting process is there for a reason,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a press conference after the shooting. “It gives an independent eye … I know that there are rules established for a reason. And I think that rules need to be followed.”

Days after the shooting, Seminole County Port Authority said it was assured “late-night events will no longer take place” at the venue at Boat Tree Marina along the St. Johns River.

But that hasn’t stopped one of the victims — Rikita Davis, who’s named in Bouie’s criminal case as a victim of attempted murder — from filing a lawsuit in Seminole County court. A complaint filed five days after the shooting accuses Cabana Live, its landlord Marinas LLC, party host Off The Muscle Entertainment and two men identified as “John Doe 1” and “John Doe 2” of failing to provide adequate security at the event.

Lawyers for the listed companies and the two men have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court filings show.