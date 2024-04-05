16-year-old boy struck by vehicle near Santa Fe High

Apr. 4—A 16-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Yucca Street near Santa Fe High School was treated and released from a local hospital, officials said.

The boy was crossing the road on a scooter in the early afternoon when he was struck, Santa Fe fire Assistant Chief Freddie Martinez said, and he was able to walk to the sidewalk afterward.

He suffered a small cut on his head and other abrasions, Martinez said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and released after a few hours, Martinez said.

No charges were filed in the incident, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez confirmed Thursday, adding the crash was determined to be caused by "pedestrian error" because the boy was not crossing the road in a crosswalk.