16-year-old boy who was shot, killed in Spokane Valley identified

Mar. 26—A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the teen who was shot to death earlier this month at a Spokane Valley apartment.

Nathaniel Byers died March 10 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. It ruled the death a homicide.

The March 8 shooting in the 4000 block of South Bowdish Road injured two others, according to Spokane Valley police. A man and Byers came to the apartment and met two other men, and an argument arose, police said.

Byers was shot and died two days later. Two men were also shot, and a fourth man fled the scene and is not believed to have been injured, according to police.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the department, said last week no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.