A 16-year-old boy from Racine drowned at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant this weekend, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the park around 7:07 p.m. Saturday night. At the scene, they were told that a teen had jumped off a cliff near the dock and did not resurface.

Dive teams from the sheriff's office, Racine Fire Department and the Southshore Fire Department were called to the scene. Search efforts ended around 10:00 p.m. last night.

Search efforts resumed around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and divers located the boy's body around 10:00 a.m.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are working on the case and notifying the boy's family, the sheriff's office said. His name has not yet been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man and his family during difficult time," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A 16-year-old Racine boy drowned at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant