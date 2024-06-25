16-year-old boy found unconscious on New York City park bench dies: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager died on Thursday after being found on a park bench in Harlem two days earlier, according to police sources.

Tresaun Clements, 16, was found unconscious near West 149th Street and Bradhurst Avenue just before midnight on June 18, according to police.

Police sources told PIX11 News that Clements had no visible injuries on a park bench. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead.

On Thursday, Clements was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said no one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

