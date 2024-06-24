16-year-old boy dies in shooting in Salem; suspect in custody, police say

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot early Sunday morning on Skyline Road SE in Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to a 911 call for a juvenile who had been shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block on Skyline Road SE.

Emergency responders attempted to provide aid but the teen died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office has not identified the deceased.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Salem man in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. He faces charges for second degree murder and is set to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion County Court Annex.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting can call Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 16-year-old boy dies in shooting in Salem, Oregon