16-year-old boy dies days after North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 16-year-old boy has died following a shooting in North Las Vegas, police say.

It happened on Thursday, Feb. 29 at around 3 p.m. in the 5900 block of Losee Road.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business after reports of a shooting and found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation that detectives believe was an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

