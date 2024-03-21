16-year-old boy arrested for Stockton shooting that killed 17-year-old

(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department said it arrested a 16-year-old on Wednesday for his role in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy one month ago.

According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 20 on the 6200 block of N Pershing Avenue.

“Detectives have continued to work diligently on this case since the homicide occurred,” Stockton PD said on Facebook.

Over $30,000 seized by police after shutting down illegal gambling operation; two arrested

On February 20, Stockton police officers were called to the scene on reports of a person being shot. When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel declared the boy dead at the scene, police said.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into a San Joaquin County juvenile facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.