16-year-old boy arrested after chase with stolen vehicle through Wood and Clark counties

AUBURNDALE − A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase that began at U.S. 10 and ended in a crash in Clark County that left one Marshfield business and two patrol cars damaged.

No one was hurt in the pursuit that began at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Wood County Sheriff's Office news release. An officer saw a vehicle traveling north on State 186 that failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 10, according to the release. The vehicle went west on U.S. 10, and the deputy turned on the squad car's lights and sirens.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued west at a high rate of speed, according to the release. The driver turned north on South Central Avenue in Marshfield and Marshfield officers joined in the chase. The driver went through Marshfield to Wood County H and continued into Clark County.

Once in Clark County, officers performed a maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. Clark County deputies also responded to the scene, according to the release. No one was hurt, but there was property damage to a Marshfield business. A Marshfield squad car and a Wood County squad car also were damaged.

Officers arrested the driver, who was a 16-year-old boy, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Officers learned the vehicle had been stolen from the village of Spencer, the release said. The boy was arrested on suspicion of fleeing an officer, taking a vehicle without owner's consent, first-offense drunken driving, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and hit-and-run causing damage. He was taken to the Marathon County Juvenile Detention Facility.

