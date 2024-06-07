16-year-old arrested in connection with April fatal shooting in Westwood

A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a Westwood fatal shooting of a man in April.

Cincinnati police said in a news release a 16-year-old boy was arrested on a murder charge. He is accused in the shooting death of My'Kell McCoy, 21, who was found shot on Montana Avenue the evening of April 21. The Enquirer does not name minors charged in juvenile court.

At 7:52 p.m. that night, Cincinnati fire was called to the 3300 block of Montana Avenue for a report of a car crash and a person shot. There, first responders found McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound and determined he was dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about McCoy's death is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Juvenile charged with murder in 21-year-old's death