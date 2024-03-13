16-year-old is 5th student from same school to die in crash this school year, reports say

A school community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old killed in a Georgia crash.

Lakeside High School student Guillermo Aguas-Bahena died Tuesday, March 12, marking the fifth Lakeside student to be killed in a crash this school year, news outlets reported.

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. about a single-car wreck in DeKalb County, police said in a news release. The driver, later identified as Aguas-Bahena, died at the scene.

Relatives said the teen was riding with his brother and a friend when they crashed, according to a GoFundMe page for the family. The two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details.

“We understand the enormous impact the death of another student will have on our community,” Principal Susan Stoddard said in a letter to families shared with McClatchy News. “Resources and personnel for grief counseling are here to support anyone affected by this tragedy.”

It’s the latest tragedy to rock the Atlanta-area high school. In February, Sophie Lekiachvili, 18, died and two other students were injured in a car crash, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Three Lakeside students were among five people killed in September when police said the car they were in went over a ramp wall and crashed on Interstate 85, McClatchy News reported.

A sixth student also died from cancer this year, Decaturish.com reported, citing a teacher.

School officials offered condolences to Aguas-Bahena’s loved ones.

“Our hearts go out to Guillermo’s family and friends during this most difficult time,” Stoddard said. “Our goal is to support and uplift them in any possible way.”

