16-Month-Old Infant Allegedly Assaulted by Her Dad on Father's Day Dies of Her Injuries

A 16-month-old child in New York has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a vicious beating — allegedly by her 19-year-old dad — on Father’s Day.

Nylah Lewis died at a hospital in Brooklyn Friday. She had been in critical condition since Sunday after being hospitalized with two skull fractures and bruising on her face and legs.

“We at Maimonides Medical Center extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, who wish to have their privacy respected at this sad and difficult time,” the hospital said in a statement to the New York Post.

Her father, Shaquan Taylor, is accused of attacking the baby, according to police.

The infant’s battle to survive began when a 911 caller reported that the girl's 17-year-old mother had been chased and assaulted by her daughter's dad. Taylor, allegedly snatched the baby from the mother's arms before cops say he continued his assault on the mother.

Police were called to Taylor's Brooklyn apartment, where they reported finding the baby face down on the floor and having trouble breathing, according to the NYPD.

Taylor was watching Nylah on Father's Day when he called her 17-year-old mother to tell her something was wrong with the baby and to come get her, CBS New York reported.

The altercation allegedly ensued when she arrived. Cops have charged Taylor with second-degree assault for allegedly hurting the child, and third degree assault for allegedly hurting her mother, among other charges.

Messages posted to Facebook by Taylor prior to his daughter's birth indicated that he never wanted to be a father to begin with.

"Feel mad disrespected,” Taylor wrote in a February 2016 Facebook post. "Told that lil b**** to get abortion [and] she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that lil b****."

Taylor has denied hurting the child and claims she was accidentally injured when she fell off the bed and off a toilet seat.

Taylor, who remains behind bars after being held on $250,000 bail, told the Daily News in an interview prior to the baby's passing, that he did not attack his daughter.

"She’s my first daughter, she’s my blood," he said. "Why would I hit her? I didn’t do nothing. I didn’t do nothing at all."

