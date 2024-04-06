16 arrested in Southern California prostitution sting operation

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted a “John” prostitution string operation in the city of Perris and arrested 16 individuals.

A “John” sting operation focuses on catching individuals who are soliciting prostitutes to reduce the demand for sex trafficking, arrest human traffickers, and provide services for victims.

Authorities say the operation occurred on April 4, resulting in numerous arrests.

Deputies arrested 14 males suspected of soliciting prostitution. One female was taken in for child neglect and a juvenile male is accused of pimping, evading, and child endangerment, authorities say.

Another female was identified as a potential victim of sex trafficking and was provided victim services.

The individuals arrested have been identified as:

Maximino Guzman Ramirez (21, Menifee)

Eric Palacios (23, Lake Elsinore)

Carly Jane Corwin (24, Lancaster)

Rikardo Alvarez (27, Perris)

Hector Gonzalez Antonio (27, Winchester)

Raul Laurino Ruiz (28, Moreno Valley)

Davonte Taylor (32, Menifee)

Isaac Cueva Rojas (33, Perris)

Ruben Ramirez Gonzalez (33, Homeland)

Kenny Matchette (38, Menifee)

Alejandro Duran (38, Menifee)

Carlo Carozzi (38, Temecula)

Antonio Avila Ponce (40, San Bernardino)

Dario Marcado (43, Perris)

Miguel Magana (48, Perris)

The identity of the juvenile male is being withheld due to his age.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 888-373–7888.

